Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Officials identify Marine who died while swimming in waters off Kaneohe base

Honolulu police are searching for the suspects involved in multiple break-ins across Windward Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:52 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have identified the Marine who died after being found in waters off Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Military officials said Private First Class Isaac H. Romero of Minnesota died Sunday afternoon at North Beach at the Kaneohe base while off duty.

Officials said the 22-year-old was swimming until a friend, who was sitting on the beach, was no longer able to see him. The friend called the installation Provost Marshal’s Office at 2 p.m. and first responders arrived on scene shortly after.

Multiple agencies began searching for Romero, who was last seen about 60 meters offshore. He was later found under the surface in shallow water just before 2:50 p.m.

First responders tried to resuscitate him, but Romero was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 3:30 p.m.

Military officials said the day before his death marked one year in the service. Romero was assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 174.

At the time of the incident, Marine Corps Community Services Water Safety Office reported beach conditions were yellow flag with 6 to 12 foot faces and winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour from the east northeast.

An investigation by NCIS and local authorities remains ongoing.

The Commanding Officer of MCBH has ordered an immediate and temporary closure of several beaches across base to conduct a review of beach safety procedures and risk management practices.

Officials said the beaches will remain closed until May 4.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Suspect arrested after stabbing that left 17-year-old critically injured
A former Waipahu renter is suing her landlord for trespassing, taking her belongings and using...
In suit, ‘traumatized’ Hawaii renter alleges cameras show landlord using drugs in her unit, eating her food
HNN File
Bodyboarder dead after being pulled from waters off Kahala Beach
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Kahala on Thursday.
Woman, 95, treated for smoke inhalation after fire damages 2 Waialae area homes
Terann Pavao, of Makaha, became a meth addict at the age of 14.
Once ‘most wanted’ criminals, they’re now hoping others learn from their mistakes

Latest News

7-Day Forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday
Sunrise News Roundup (April 29, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 29, 2022)
State senator Jarrett Keohokalole and DHHL deputy chair Tyler Iokepa Gomes hug after historic...
With applause and hugs, lawmakers agree on $600M infusion to DHHL
Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday
Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday
Honolulu Police Department
After withdrawal, pool of finalists in the running to become HPD’s next chief shrinks to 7