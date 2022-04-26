Officials identify Marine who died while swimming in waters off Kaneohe base

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have identified the Marine who died after being found in waters off Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Military officials said Private First Class Isaac H. Romero of Minnesota died Sunday afternoon at North Beach at the Kaneohe base while off duty.

Officials said the 22-year-old was swimming until a friend, who was sitting on the beach, was no longer able to see him. The friend called the installation Provost Marshal’s Office at 2 p.m. and first responders arrived on scene shortly after.

Multiple agencies began searching for Romero, who was last seen about 60 meters offshore. He was later found under the surface in shallow water just before 2:50 p.m.

First responders tried to resuscitate him, but Romero was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 3:30 p.m.

Military officials said the day before his death marked one year in the service. Romero was assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 174.

At the time of the incident, Marine Corps Community Services Water Safety Office reported beach conditions were yellow flag with 6 to 12 foot faces and winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour from the east northeast.

An investigation by NCIS and local authorities remains ongoing.

The Commanding Officer of MCBH has ordered an immediate and temporary closure of several beaches across base to conduct a review of beach safety procedures and risk management practices.

Officials said the beaches will remain closed until May 4.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.