Judge denies lower bail request for suspect accused of killing man, setting him on fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old suspect accused of killing a man in Puna then setting his body on fire made his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Hawaii Island police said Ammon Stanley, of Kurtistown, shot two people in a car, then drove that car to another location and set it on fire on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators found the car and the remains in Hawaiian Paradise Park. One body was inside the car. The other person managed to escape.

Stanley was charged with second-degree murder and assault.

In court on Tuesday, a judge maintained Stanley’s bail at $1,010,000. A defense attorney asked for his bail to be lowered, but the judge refused.

“I raised it to $1 million because this defendant is accused of — and I’m going to presume he’s innocent — but he’s accused of building a weapon out of tent poles and killing another man and at the same time injuring another one,” said Judge Jeffrey Hawk, District Court of the Third Court.

Court documents identified the murder victim as Haku Waipa. An autopsy has been set to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Police have not revealed a motive for the crime.

If convicted, Stanley faces a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

