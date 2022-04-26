Breezy conditions today, Wetter conditions this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy conditions through tonight; winds will weaken Wednesday into Thursday, before strengthening again Friday through the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, drifting leeward at times. Increasing moisture combined with an upper disturbance settling southward into the area will result in better windward shower coverage Friday through early next week.

Watch out for box jellyfish on the south facing shorelines. Declining overall swell will lead to the lowering of both north and south facing shore surf through Wednesday. The falling northwest swell will cause north shore surf to fall below head high today with a gradual lowering into Wednesday. The arrival of the next small northwest swell this weekend will provide a slight boost to north and west shore surf. East facing shores will remain choppy from the trade wind swell.

