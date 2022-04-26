Amid progress in Chinatown, mayor hopes to focus revitalization efforts in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the city is making progress in its effort to revitalize Chinatown ― and he’s hoping to turn his sights on Waikiki next.

The city revived the Weed and Seed program last summer to tackle crime in Chinatown, ramping up police presence and increasing funding for Chinatown through the American Rescue Plan.

Blangiardi says he believes the city’s efforts to clean up Chinatown can be seen through things like newly planted trees and upcoming projects.

But, he added, more still needs to be done.

He also said he’s been in talks about implementing a similar project in Waikiki.

“I’ve been in contact with a lot of the hotel operators, especially as tourism is coming back on a regular basis, I was just there last week on a ride-along with the police department ... and literally counted the number of (homeless) people that were there along the side,” Blangiardi said.

“We have a real challenge in Waikiki.”

