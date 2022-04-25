Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

The average childcare worker makes about $12 an hour. This bill aims to change that

State lawmakers are close to passing two measures aimed to addressing the shortage of qualified childcare workers.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:55 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers are close to passing two measures aimed to addressing the shortage of qualified childcare workers.

The average childcare worker makes about $12 an hour.

Advocates believe the wage is too low for their skills and the reason why many are leaving the workforce for other jobs.

Kathleen Algire, director of early education and health policy for the Hawaii Children’s Action Network, said one of the bills would create a child care compensation pilot to increase wages.

“We’re using a model that some other states have done to increase compensation for initially a pilot program with the hope of scaling up and be able to expand to all,” she said.

“For too long, we’ve kind of assumed that people will do this out of the goodness of their hearts. Then it’s just too it’s too difficult to live in Hawaii with that mentality.”

The second measure proposes creating a child care registry of information about workers, including length of experience, wages and benefits.

The data would be used to develop better policy to meet the needs of families.

“One of the questions that we should be able to answer is how many people do we currently have working in childcare and how many do we do we need? We don’t we can’t actually answer that question right now. We don’t collect that data in a meaningful way,” Algire said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
After a mom is fatally beaten in the street, a community comes together to mourn — and heal
Honolulu Police Department
Another HPD commander prepares to leave as search for police chief drags on
Marquis Green was convicted of first degree sexual assault, sex trafficking, and third degree...
Prosecutor: ‘Bravery of survivors’ who took stand leads to rare sex trafficking conviction
A historic $328 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed against the...
Historic $328M settlement reached in class-action suit over Hawaiian homestead lands
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead

Latest News

An Oahu couple say they contracted COVID-19 while on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise on the...
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Surveillance video shows two thieves using power tools to break a window and enter the malasada...
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
A soldier from the 25th Infantry Division participates in a Squad Live Fire exercise at...
Future of ‘critical’ military training area on Hawaii Island is subject of debate
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses