‘She will be dearly missed’: Zoo says aloha to Meadow Gold ambassador Lani Moo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beloved Meadow Gold Dairies ambassador Lani Moo has died at the Honolulu Zoo.

She was the third Lani Moo to call the Keiki Zoo her home, arriving at under a year old and living there for over 12 years.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lani Moo,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.

“We were all very fond of her, as she brought joy to not only the lives of thousands who visited the Honolulu Zoo, but to the dedicated team that looked after her wellbeing daily. She will be dearly missed.”

The Honolulu Zoo and Meadow Gold are working to plan a celebration of life.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.