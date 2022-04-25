Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:42 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:44 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
After a mom is fatally beaten in the street, a community comes together to mourn — and heal
Honolulu Police Department
Another HPD commander prepares to leave as search for police chief drags on
Marquis Green was convicted of first degree sexual assault, sex trafficking, and third degree...
Prosecutor: ‘Bravery of survivors’ who took stand leads to rare sex trafficking conviction
A historic $328 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed against the...
Historic $328M settlement reached in class-action suit over Hawaiian homestead lands
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead

Latest News

An Oahu couple say they contracted COVID-19 while on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise on the...
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Surveillance video shows two thieves using power tools to break a window and enter the malasada...
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
A soldier from the 25th Infantry Division participates in a Squad Live Fire exercise at...
Future of ‘critical’ military training area on Hawaii Island is subject of debate
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses