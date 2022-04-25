Hawaiian Air to become first major airline to offer free SpaceX Starlink Wi-Fi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines will soon be providing free Wi-Fi on flights courtesy of SpaceX’s Starlink, becoming the first major airline to make a deal with Elon Musk’s space company.

Hawaiian Air made the announcement on Monday.

It plans to offer Wi-Fi to guests on domestic and international flights.

“We waited until technology caught up with our high standards for guest experience, but it will be worth the wait,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO, in a news release. “Our guests can look forward to fast, seamless and free Wi-Fi to complement our award-winning onboard Hawaiian hospitality.”

Operated by SpaceX, Starlink is an orbit constellation of satellites, designed to provide internet access coverage anywhere on the planet.

Hawaiian Air and Starlink are in the initial stages of implementation. They expect to begin on select aircraft next year, including the Airbus A330 and A321neo, as well as an incoming fleet of Boeing 797-9s.

“Hawaiian Airlines is ensuring its passengers will experience high-speed internet the way we expect it in the 21st century, making hassles like downloading movies before takeoff a relic of the past,” said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Commercial Sales Jonathan Hofeller.

