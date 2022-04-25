Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds due back on Wednesday

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will persist over the next few days then decrease to moderate speeds Wednesday into Thursday, then strengthen again next weekend. Cloud cover and scattered showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with a few light showers spreading to leeward areas.

The current north-northwest will steadily lower with a small northwest swell bringing a slight boost next weekend.The current south swell will hold at elevated levels through Monday, then gradually lower Tuesday with another south swell giving surf a boost above normal levels next Sunday. Rough trade wind swell will maintain east shore surf near seasonal average through Tuesday.

