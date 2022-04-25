Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Family of children who disappeared in Miss. River heartbroken as search continues

By Amanda Roberts and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:26 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A terrifying night turned into a tearful morning as family members began to realize their little ones may not come home, WVUE reported.

Dozens of family members stayed near the Algiers levee hoping for good news from crews searching overnight and into the morning. Dive teams also combed the river bottom.

Nedra Berry says they had just buried another family member the night before when she got a call from her brother.

“My brother called me screaming, ‘Nedra I need you, my babies are in the water, I can’t get to my babies. Come.’ I’ve never heard a man cry out for his children the way my brother cried out for his children. Never,” Berry said.

They say this was the first time they let 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson, and a 15-year-old male friend venture off from home believing they were playing near the river when they slipped in.

Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River on Saturday as 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson.(Family)

As the family waited through the rain, the girls’ mother, Octavia Wilson, rushed to the levee hoping for a better outcome.

“They said that my 14-year-old went under first and then her friend tried to save her and my 8-year-old tried to help her sister and went under. I need them,” said Wilson.

The family says their hearts are breaking.

“This is the hardest thing my family has ever had to deal with, to bury two of my nieces at one time. I just hope that we all can come back from it. I know they’re not breathing in that water, I just hope they can get their bodies out of there so we can do the proper things to give them a proper service. That’s the only hope we have,” said Sharon Johnson, the aunt of the two girls.

They say they’ll lean on each other and their family’s faith as they wait.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
After a mom is fatally beaten in the street, a community comes together to mourn — and heal
Honolulu Police Department
Another HPD commander prepares to leave as search for police chief drags on
Marquis Green was convicted of first degree sexual assault, sex trafficking, and third degree...
Prosecutor: ‘Bravery of survivors’ who took stand leads to rare sex trafficking conviction
A historic $328 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed against the...
Historic $328M settlement reached in class-action suit over Hawaiian homestead lands
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead

Latest News

An Oahu couple say they contracted COVID-19 while on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise on the...
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Surveillance video shows two thieves using power tools to break a window and enter the malasada...
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
A soldier from the 25th Infantry Division participates in a Squad Live Fire exercise at...
Future of ‘critical’ military training area on Hawaii Island is subject of debate
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses