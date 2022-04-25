Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.(franky242 via Canva)
By WFSB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:42 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl in Connecticut died after she became “entangled” with a farming tractor Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Watertown Police Department identified the child as Ellie Kuslis.

Police said the girl had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of the tractor.

The girl’s father was operating the tractor at the time of the accident. The tractor was stationary at the time; however, the seeder remained engaged, according to police.

Emergency crews were called, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the death was certified as accidental.

“The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help,” police wrote in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
After a mom is fatally beaten in the street, a community comes together to mourn — and heal
Honolulu Police Department
Another HPD commander prepares to leave as search for police chief drags on
Marquis Green was convicted of first degree sexual assault, sex trafficking, and third degree...
Prosecutor: ‘Bravery of survivors’ who took stand leads to rare sex trafficking conviction
A historic $328 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed against the...
Historic $328M settlement reached in class-action suit over Hawaiian homestead lands
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead

Latest News

An Oahu couple say they contracted COVID-19 while on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise on the...
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Surveillance video shows two thieves using power tools to break a window and enter the malasada...
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
A soldier from the 25th Infantry Division participates in a Squad Live Fire exercise at...
Future of ‘critical’ military training area on Hawaii Island is subject of debate
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses