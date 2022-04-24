Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama

ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his assigned job location around 5:15 p.m.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Amanda Alvarado and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:48 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections continued to search for an inmate who escaped from his work-release location Saturday afternoon, WSFA reported.

An inmate assigned to the Montgomery-based Red Eagle Work Center, David Kyle left his assigned job location around 5:15 p.m., ADOC said. The department did not specifically provide details about Kyle’s assigned job location. He remains on the escapee list as of Monday.

Kyle was serving a 99-year sentence for a 2000 murder conviction out of Etowah County when he escaped. He was also sentenced to eight years in prison for a separate arson conviction.

According to a 1999 article from the Associated Press, Kyle, then 27, was a known drug dealer who shot a man to death in 1998 and then left his remains in the trunk of a burning vehicle. The victim was identified as Shane McKnight, a man who had bought drugs from Kyle. The article also indicates Kyle was serving a separate 8-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 1998 to burning the business of an employer who had recently fired him.

Kyle’s ADOC custody classification lists him as a “minimum-out” inmate, meaning the corrections department considers such inmates “do not pose a significant risk to self or others and suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers.”

The classification also requires that such inmates “must remain in prison clothing at all times and work is generally assigned to only government positions (i.e., city, county, ADOC, ADOT, etc.) Inmates in this custody are generally assigned to Community Work Centers with higher security facilities only maintain a small number of job assignments requiring minimal supervision.”

Kyle, now 49, is 5′11″ and approximately 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kyle’s location is asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the escapee’s name, which was incorrectly inverted to Kyle David.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
After a mom is fatally beaten in the street, a community comes together to mourn — and heal
Honolulu Police Department
Another HPD commander prepares to leave as search for police chief drags on
Marquis Green was convicted of first degree sexual assault, sex trafficking, and third degree...
Prosecutor: ‘Bravery of survivors’ who took stand leads to rare sex trafficking conviction
A historic $328 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed against the...
Historic $328M settlement reached in class-action suit over Hawaiian homestead lands
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead

Latest News

An Oahu couple say they contracted COVID-19 while on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise on the...
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Surveillance video shows two thieves using power tools to break a window and enter the malasada...
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
A soldier from the 25th Infantry Division participates in a Squad Live Fire exercise at...
Future of ‘critical’ military training area on Hawaii Island is subject of debate
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses