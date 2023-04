HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade returns to the streets of Hilo Saturday.

Excited keiki and kupuna lined the roadways as families came out to watch the parade.

Autoplay Caption

With special appearance by Miss Aloha Hula 2023 Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.