Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Every performance from the 2022 Miss Aloha Hula competition

“No Puna Ke Āiwaiwa Hikina” venerates the district of Puna, Hawai‘i, and celebrates the...
“No Puna Ke Āiwaiwa Hikina” venerates the district of Puna, Hawai‘i, and celebrates the presence of the natural elements associated therein.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:05 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival is back!

The 2022 competition kicked off on Thursday night with the annual Miss Aloha Hula contest at the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium in Hilo.

You can watch short clips from every performance of the night below! And for more on how to watch the Merrie Monarch Festival live, on-air and online, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPeek, 19, allegedly punched and stomped on his mother ― Michelle McPeek ― in the...
Police: Suspect in gruesome Makaha murder beat mother until she was ‘unrecognizable’
Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes
Piʻikea Lopes named 2022 Miss Aloha Hula in this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Here’s how to watch the Merrie Monarch Festival on air and online
Christopher MacLeod, Catherine MacLeod, and their children.
‘Shattered’ Maui family mourns beloved husband, father killed by alleged drunk driver
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall

Latest News

March of Dimes organized its annual March for Babies fundraiser on Saturday in Waikiki.
Hundreds march in Waikiki to promote good health for moms and babies
Dozens of people gathered in front of Waianae Intermediate school to rally against bullying.
West Oahu community stands up against bullying after videos surface of assault on student
Many line the streets of Hilo for the Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade.
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade makes grand comeback after 2-year hiatus
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade makes grand comeback after 2-year hiatus
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade makes grand comeback after 2-year hiatus
Hundreds march in Waikiki to promote good health for moms and babies
Hundreds march in Waikiki to promote good health for moms and babies