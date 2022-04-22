Thousands expected to gather on Earth Day to welcome sun with Hawaiian chant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Friday marks Earth Day, a Hawaii nonprofit is setting up multiple events across the islands to welcome the sun with a Hawaiian chant.

Cultural practitioners will be leading hikers in the E Ala E chant, which is translated to “awaken to rise.”

At 5 a.m., thousands are anticipated to gather for the 6:06 a.m. Hawaiian sunrise.

The morning chanting events were planned by the nonprofit Kanu Hawaii, which is celebrating Earth Day with more than 400 volunteer events statewide.

“The purpose of the oli is to bring a cultural context to an international day of environmental awareness. Having volunteers from across Hawaii and around the world to celebrate Earth Day and solidarity in environmental activism that is culturally appropriate is the goal of these events,” the nonprofit said in a press release.

Events will be held on each island:

Oahu

Kaloko Inlet, Kaiwi State Park, located between Makapuu and Sandy Beach.

Kauai

Lydgate Park: Attendees will gather at A Kala Heiau.

Lanai

Attendees will gather at Manele Road overlooking Manele Bay.

Maui

Lahaina: Attendees will gather at Kamehameha Iki Park

. Haleakala: Attendance is limited to 10 cars, contact kimokeofoundationmaui@gmail.com to reserve a place

Hawaii Island

Kona: 81-1004 Konawaena School Road near Aha Panana Leo.

Hilo Bay Park: Attendees are asked to meet at the bandstand.

Molokai

Seed of Love Farm Kaunakakai.

For more information on locations and how to join, click here.

