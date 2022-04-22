‘Shattered’ Maui family mourns beloved husband, father killed by alleged drunk driver

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Catherine MacLeod is still in shock at where life has taken her.

“I didn’t think that at 41, I would be a widow,” she said Thursday, kissing her youngest child on the forehead. “And then a few days later on Easter, I turned 42, I would be arranging my husband’s funeral.”

It has been seven days since she lost her husband.

Christopher MacLeod, 46, was killed by an alleged drunk driver last Thursday. He was coming home from his evening walk around 8:30 p.m. along Honoapiilani Highway in Wailuku.

Catherine MacLeod said she had a gut feeling something was horribly wrong when her husband wouldn’t answer his phone, and she heard there was a car crash near her home.

So she got in her car to look for him.

“Looking at the ‘Find My iPhone app,’ I kept saying, ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, please, green dot please move, move, please.’ As I crossed the street, which felt like eternity, the green dot was where the accident was,” she said.

Christopher MacLeod was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our life has been turned upside down, our lives have been shattered in a matter of seconds,” Catherine MacLeod said.

Christopher MacLeod was a father of four. Their youngest child is 7 years old. MacLeod was the sole provider for his family.

“They’re going to grow up without a dad. That’s my biggest concern and pain I think,” said Christopher MacLeod’s brother, Brent.

He said his younger brother loved the Lord and his family.

“We as a family are rallying around his family and we’re going to take care of them. Make sure that his legacy is something that’s going to live on,” he said.

The 57-year-old driver was booked for negligent homicide and driving under the influence. He has not been charged and was released pending investigation.

MacLeod’s loved onees say they are working on forgiveness.

“I’m required by the God I serve to forgive him, to not hold things against other people,” Brent MacLeod said. “I don’t know that I would say that I’ve already forgiven him, but I’m definitely working on it.”

“In our faith, to forgive is love,” said Catherine. “If I don’t, Chris will be disappointed in me … I need to forgive because I need to be an example to my boys.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help with funeral expenses.

Catherine MacLeod said the public is welcomed to attend his services which will be held at Grace Bible Church on Friday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This is Maui County’s ninth traffic fatality of 2022, compared to two at the same time last year.

