Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Social media scam nearly turns violent

A man the family said they've never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a woman...
A man the family said they've never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a woman in connection with a Facebook scam.
By KMGH staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:01 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - A woman is sharing her story after she became the victim of a scam.

It all started on Facebook and could have cost her family their lives.

It’s a moment that has left this family traumatized: A man they said they’ve never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a Jessica, showing up to their home Thursday.

The thing is, Jessice Otero Garcia said she never said those things he claimed, doesn’t know the man and doesn’t even live at that Denver home anymore. But her family does.

“He could have hurt my my aunt. He could have hurt my cousin. He could have shot one of them,” she said.

Omar Vargas, 20, was arrested shortly after, but how could this have happened?

In November, Garcia saw a post on Facebook from someone posing as an old middle school friend.

“She’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m here. I’m giving away money to teen moms to help them out,’” she said.

Garcia, a young mom herself, said she was wary but reached out anyway, thinking it was her friend.

“They’re like, you know, what’s the best way to do this is through Bitcoin, through Cash app,” she said.

Garcia made the deposit before realizing she’d been scammed.

“So I’m like, ‘OK, I just got scammed for $150.’ I was like, ‘That’s fine. Whatever,’” she said.

But she’d be fooled again.

Garcia then got a message from Facebook asking for information to prove she owns the account. So she ended up providing her email, phone number and eventually her driver’s license.

Suddenly, she’s locked out.

“Then the next day, I get started getting messages from my family like, ‘Hey, what like, why are you posting this?’ And I was like, What are you guys talking about? Like, ‘No, you’re posting that you’re giving away money,’” Garcia said.

The scammer was using her profile to go after others.

Then Thursday came around.

“They’re traumatized. My family is traumatized. And we don’t know how we’re going to get through this,” Garcia said.

She said police told her that suspect was also part of the scam and came for his money.

Vargas is being charged for felony menacing with a weapon, police said.

As for the scammers, they’re probably looking for their next victim.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPeek, 19, allegedly punched and stomped on his mother ― Michelle McPeek ― in the...
Police: Suspect in gruesome Makaha murder beat mother until she was ‘unrecognizable’
Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes
Piʻikea Lopes named 2022 Miss Aloha Hula in this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Here’s how to watch the Merrie Monarch Festival on air and online
Christopher MacLeod, Catherine MacLeod, and their children.
‘Shattered’ Maui family mourns beloved husband, father killed by alleged drunk driver
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall

Latest News

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a...
RAW: Bodycam shows Fla. deputy scale balcony to rescue baby from fire
Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony of a Florida apartment building and...
WATCH: Deputy climbs balcony to save baby from apartment fire
A deputy climbed to the second-floor balcony and asked the mother to hand off the baby in...
Deputy rescues 1-year-old girl from Fla. apartment fire
March of Dimes organized its annual March for Babies fundraiser on Saturday in Waikiki.
Hundreds march in Waikiki to promote good health for moms and babies
Dozens of people gathered in front of Waianae Intermediate school to rally against bullying.
West Oahu community stands up against bullying after videos surface of assault on student