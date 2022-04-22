Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Redwood trees show signs of recovery after devastating 2020 fire

It's a sign of hope after the devastating 2020 CZU fire which closed Big Basin State Park. (KGO, JORDAN PLOTSKY, IAN BORNARTH, CNN)
By David Louie
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:24 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KGO) - Thousands of acres of redwood trees in California’s Santa Cruz mountains are showing signs of life again.

It’s a sign of hope after the devastating 2020 CZU fire, which closed Big Basin Redwoods State Park. The fire raced across 97% of the 18,000 acres that make up the park.

It killed Douglas firs, live oaks and madrones, and charred the stately old-growth redwoods.

However, nearly two years later, nature is showing signs of resiliency.

Even after losing most of their leaves, the redwoods are growing a new canopy overhead. And down by their roots, they’re sending out new growth.

“They send out all of these new saplings along a trunk, so they stump sprout. Then these little guys will keep growing, competing with one another,” Laura McLendon said. “One or more may make it.”

McLendon is director of Sempervirens Fund, a land trust that partners with California state parks.

Inside Big Basin, they have planted thousands of redwood saplings in the hardest-hit zones.

But nature is hard at work, too.

“We’re going to continue to see many of these little saplings and shrubs get bigger, and you know, in as little as 20 years, most people won’t even be able to tell there was a catastrophic fire here,” McLendon said.

The famous auto tree, where visitors used to bring their vehicles and have a picture taken, looks dead. However, it is alive and a great example of how resilient redwood trees are.

Big Basin has gone from lush green to black and white after the fire. But it’s showing signs of a comeback.

Sempervirens Fund was also able to purchase this year 153 adjacent acres at the entrance to the park.

No announcement has been made about reopening Big Basin as work continues to fell trees that pose a safety risk. Support structures, fences and other facilities still need to be replaced.

Birds and some wildlife have returned home already. Yet the risk of future wildfires remains a threat.

If the forest is under too much stress, it could impede the regeneration process.

For now, nature, with a little help from humans, is moving forward.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPeek, 19, allegedly punched and stomped on his mother ― Michelle McPeek ― in the...
Police: Suspect in gruesome Makaha murder beat mother until she was ‘unrecognizable’
Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes
Piʻikea Lopes named 2022 Miss Aloha Hula in this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Here’s how to watch the Merrie Monarch Festival on air and online
Christopher MacLeod, Catherine MacLeod, and their children.
‘Shattered’ Maui family mourns beloved husband, father killed by alleged drunk driver
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall

Latest News

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a...
RAW: Bodycam shows Fla. deputy scale balcony to rescue baby from fire
Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony of a Florida apartment building and...
WATCH: Deputy climbs balcony to save baby from apartment fire
A deputy climbed to the second-floor balcony and asked the mother to hand off the baby in...
Deputy rescues 1-year-old girl from Fla. apartment fire
March of Dimes organized its annual March for Babies fundraiser on Saturday in Waikiki.
Hundreds march in Waikiki to promote good health for moms and babies
Dozens of people gathered in front of Waianae Intermediate school to rally against bullying.
West Oahu community stands up against bullying after videos surface of assault on student