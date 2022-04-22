Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man breaks into home through cat door and takes shower, washes clothes

A woman in Houston was out of town on Easter when her Nest video showed a man crawling his way into her house. (Source: KHOU, NEST CAMERA, CNN)
By Janelle Bludau
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:22 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) – A woman in Houston was out of town on Easter when her Nest video showed a man crawling his way into her house.

The resident said the burglar broke through a fence, went into a cat enclosure and pushed through the cat flap.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said it’s not the first time her home has been broken into, but it was the creepiest.

“I think he was in my house for about three hours,” she said.

The resident said she could tell the man had been in her bathroom and had used her shower because everything was wet.

Snippets of the surveillance video show him walking around in the woman’s towel.

The woman said she could tell the man also washed his clothes because the settings had been changed on her washer and dryer.

“He had eaten ramen noodles. And he had eaten fried chicken nuggets out of my freezer, and he cooked it in my microwave,” she said.

Video also shows him walking around with a screwdriver where he tried to take an anti-theft cable off her TV but was unsuccessful.

Then, the man left through the front door, taking her Fitbit, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste with him.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPeek, 19, allegedly punched and stomped on his mother ― Michelle McPeek ― in the...
Police: Suspect in gruesome Makaha murder beat mother until she was ‘unrecognizable’
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Here’s how to watch the Merrie Monarch Festival on air and online
Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes
Piʻikea Lopes named 2022 Miss Aloha Hula in this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival
Christopher MacLeod, Catherine MacLeod, and their children.
‘Shattered’ Maui family mourns beloved husband, father killed by alleged drunk driver
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall

Latest News

Kauai’s Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina’ala takes top honors at 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival
Kauai’s Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina’ala takes top honors at 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival
Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala - Wahine (2022 Hula ‘Auana)
Kauai’s Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina’ala takes top honors at 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Dozens of people gathered in front of Waianae Intermediate school to rally against bullying.
West Oahu community stands up against bullying after videos surface of assault on student