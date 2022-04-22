Tributes
Looking for a statement piece? Life-sized statue of Akebono up for auction

A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.
A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.(TINY TV HAWAII)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.

The previous owners at Ohana Hale Marketplace are auctioning it off and need it cleared out of the Ward location by the end of the month.

Possible locations for the statue include Akebono’s alma mater Kaiser high School or even HPU, where he played basketball.

The owners say the new spot needs to be open to public and indoors to preserve the statue.

The statue stands about 6 feet tall and with the platform, it’s is closer to 10.

For details, click here.

