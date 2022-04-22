Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect pleads not guilty despite alleged confession

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of killing a man at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Juan Baron pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, identity theft and theft.

The 23-year-old’s plea comes a month after he allegedly confessed to killing his 73-year-old lover, Gary Ruby, whose remains were found in a bathtub at his home encased in concrete.

In court documents, police said Baron confessed to fatally choking Ruby after the victim told him he was HIV positive after the two had sex. Ruby’s family disputes that he had HIV.

Baron’s trial is set for June 20.

