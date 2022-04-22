Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect pleads not guilty despite alleged confession

Juan Baron
Juan Baron(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:06 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of killing a man at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Juan Baron pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, identity theft and theft.

The 23-year-old’s plea comes a month after he allegedly confessed to killing his 73-year-old lover, Gary Ruby, whose remains were found in a bathtub at his home encased in concrete.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In court documents, police said Baron confessed to fatally choking Ruby after the victim told him he was HIV positive after the two had sex. Ruby’s family disputes that he had HIV.

Baron’s trial is set for June 20.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPeek, 19, allegedly punched and stomped on his mother ― Michelle McPeek ― in the...
Police: Suspect in gruesome Makaha murder beat mother until she was ‘unrecognizable’
Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes
Piʻikea Lopes named 2022 Miss Aloha Hula in this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Here’s how to watch the Merrie Monarch Festival on air and online
Christopher MacLeod, Catherine MacLeod, and their children.
‘Shattered’ Maui family mourns beloved husband, father killed by alleged drunk driver
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall

Latest News

March of Dimes organized its annual March for Babies fundraiser on Saturday in Waikiki.
Hundreds march in Waikiki to promote good health for moms and babies
Dozens of people gathered in front of Waianae Intermediate school to rally against bullying.
West Oahu community stands up against bullying after videos surface of assault on student
Many line the streets of Hilo for the Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade.
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade makes grand comeback after 2-year hiatus
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade makes grand comeback after 2-year hiatus
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade makes grand comeback after 2-year hiatus
Hundreds march in Waikiki to promote good health for moms and babies
Hundreds march in Waikiki to promote good health for moms and babies