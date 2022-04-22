Episode 109: How this artist cuts out the noise to focus on her passion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When was the last time you tuned out all the noise to focus on your passion? Artist and author, Jackie Pias Carlin, often finds herself in “the zone.”

The former Maui resident is known for using watercolors, silks and wood block printing to bring nature scenes to life.

Pias Carlin explains how she went from being a struggling artist to a recognized and respected community artist.

She also shares why being present is vital to her success.

