Episode 109: How this artist cuts out the noise to focus on her passion

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When was the last time you tuned out all the noise to focus on your passion? Artist and author, Jackie Pias Carlin, often finds herself in “the zone.”

The former Maui resident is known for using watercolors, silks and wood block printing to bring nature scenes to life.

Pias Carlin explains how she went from being a struggling artist to a recognized and respected community artist.

She also shares why being present is vital to her success.

Listen now across HNN’s platforms or search for “Muthaship” wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

