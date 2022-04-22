Driver of truck in fatal Kauai hit-and-run arrested for negligent homicide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said the man who was driving the truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Anahola turned himself in on Wednesday.

Authorities said 47-year-old Thomas Castro was arrested and charged with negligent homicide following a crash that shut down Kuhio Highway on Good Friday.

Investigators said Castro fled the scene after his pickup truck hit a vehicle near mile marker 15. Officials said this caused that vehicle to then collided with a minivan.

Police said the driver and passenger of the minivan were transported to Wilcox Hospital, where the passenger succumbed to her injuries the following day. The driver suffered critical injuries.

Along with negligent homicide, Castro was also charged with negligent injury and inattention to driving.

