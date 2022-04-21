World champ big wave surfer Makua Rothman files papers to run for City Council

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big wave surfer and North Shore resident Makua Rothman is running for Honolulu City Council.

Rothman filed papers on Wednesday for District 2, which encompasses areas from Mililani Mauka to Kahaluu.

Last year, Rothman surfed the biggest wave of his life. The father of three said that defining moment sparked his decision to run for office.

“I decided to turn down the opportunity for any awards or money but rather use the international world platform to speak about issues that were of concern to me and to my community in Hawaii,” he said.

“Today’s the day for me to step in there and put my name up to run for office. I’ll be holding some conferences soon and obviously the traffic and management of tourism out there and working with the state and everyone on this island and working together with the other constituents.”

Rothman is making a bid for the seat held by Heidi Tsuneyoshi, who is now running for governor as a Republican.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.