These veterans are able to give to others because someone believed in them

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charles Winder gives for a living.

He’s the lead foreman at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. That means he gives comfort to families. He ensures respectful burials for fellow veterans.

He’s able to give because of what was given to him.

Winder was part of the Veteran Affairs’ Compensated Work-Therapy program.

“I feel like the program and Punchbowl has basically given me a second chance that life given a second chance,” Winder said. “I want to give back.”

Winder served in the Navy for four years as a medic. After the service, he struggled with a divorce.

“I did the typical things from a divorce, became very depressed, drank too much, those types of things,” Winder said.

The program connects jobs and support to struggling vets.

It connected Winder to the cemetery 12 years ago.

“Of the 26 employees that’s currently employed here at Punchbowl, 19 of us went through the program,” he said. “So that just shows you the success of the program, how valuable the program really is.”

Winder has watched the program work its magic on his colleague, Kirby Suginaka.

“Before that? I was like homeless,” said Suginaka. “I was living on the streets. Just really not doing much sleeping throughout the day, using.”

He was connected to Lorene Nakagawa, an occupational therapist with the program.

“In the beginning, it was just finding a firm foundation and getting grounded,” Nakagawa said. “And getting the support that he needed the mental health services and housing.”

She’s one of the folks that helps these veterans get back on their feet and find a cause.

“We get to help,” Suginaka said. “We’re there to provide services to the veteran’s families and the veterans. The people that served their country and are also the ones that are like struggling.”

“It’s hard to deal with that transition, that change,” said Winder. “Especially if you have the added pressures of divorce, or maybe you hit the bottle too hard.”

Now he’s repaying the second chance he got for others.

“On a daily basis, I’m giving back what was given to me,” Winder said.

If you are a veteran who may be able to benefit from the program, learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.