Peak of monk seal pupping season heightens importance of keeping your distance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries crews statewide are on high alert as April now marks the peak of Hawaiian monk seal pupping season.

While the seals give birth year-round, the spring and summer months are busiest.

Two pups were born on Oahu’s North Shore just last week and NOAA says the mothers and babies are doing well. With only about 1,400 Hawaiian monk seals in the main Hawaiian Islands, each birth is significant for the endangered marine mammals ― and a reason for vigilance.

“We take extra care to whenever there is a pup born on the main Hawaiian islands,” said Diana Kramer, NOAA Fisheries regional stranding coordinator.

“We are able to go out and monitor it, protective fencing to allow the mother and father to nurse and bond and to monitor the pup’s development and growth.”

That’s why officials advise staying 150 feet back from any mother and pup pairings, which is three times the recommended distance.

NOAA also advises the public to keep dogs leashed when walking on the beach to avoid any potentially dangerous encounters with the monk seals.

“Just like with a mother of any species, Hawaiian monk seals can be particularly territorial and protective of their pups,” Kramer explained.

Crews try to monitor the mother and pup pairings through the five-to-seven week nursing period.

Any birth sightings can be reported to the NOAA marine wildlife hotline at (888) 256-9840.

