Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Peak of monk seal pupping season heightens importance of keeping your distance

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries crews statewide are on high alert as April now marks the peak of Hawaiian monk seal pupping season.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries crews statewide are on high alert as April now marks the peak of Hawaiian monk seal pupping season.

While the seals give birth year-round, the spring and summer months are busiest.

Two pups were born on Oahu’s North Shore just last week and NOAA says the mothers and babies are doing well. With only about 1,400 Hawaiian monk seals in the main Hawaiian Islands, each birth is significant for the endangered marine mammals ― and a reason for vigilance.

“We take extra care to whenever there is a pup born on the main Hawaiian islands,” said Diana Kramer, NOAA Fisheries regional stranding coordinator.

“We are able to go out and monitor it, protective fencing to allow the mother and father to nurse and bond and to monitor the pup’s development and growth.”

That’s why officials advise staying 150 feet back from any mother and pup pairings, which is three times the recommended distance.

NOAA also advises the public to keep dogs leashed when walking on the beach to avoid any potentially dangerous encounters with the monk seals.

“Just like with a mother of any species, Hawaiian monk seals can be particularly territorial and protective of their pups,” Kramer explained.

Crews try to monitor the mother and pup pairings through the five-to-seven week nursing period.

Any birth sightings can be reported to the NOAA marine wildlife hotline at (888) 256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
19-year-old arrested for murder after woman fatally beaten in middle of Makaha roadway
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
As he eyes governor’s race, Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Prominent doctor connected to Kealoha scandal detained after conviction in drug trial

Latest News

A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.
Looking for a statement piece? Life-sized statue of Akebono up for auction
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall
A House Special Committee says it will require state Rep. Sharon Har to provide them with the...
Rep. Sharon Har will not face additional punishment following DUI acquittal
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Swift trade winds bring in more passing showers on Aloha Friday
Thomas Castro
Driver of truck involved in fatal Kauai hit-and-run turns himself over to police