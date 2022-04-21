Hula experts to offer commentary with Merrie Monarch Festival live blogging

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two hula experts will provide live blogging commentary and reactions to the 59th annual Merrie Monarch Festival in an online chatroom hosted by HNN.

Viewers are invited to participate, too, offering their own reactions or asking the experts questions.

The chatroom will go live on HNN’s Merrie Monarch page starting Thursday.

It will be moderated by two pillars in the hula community:

Mahealani Mika, who has been studying hula for more than 30 years, has competed in several Merrie Monarch Festivals and won the coveted title of Miss Aloha Hula in 2010.

Mahealani Mika (Mahealani Mika)

Mika has had formal training in oli and has studied under a number of well-known kumu hula, including Mapuana DeSilva, Kaleo Trinidad, Kunewa Mook, Kauʻi Kamanaʻo and Lehua Hulihee.

A graduate of Kamehameha Schools, Mika travels the world performing and teaching. Her school in Tokyo, called “Kilohana,” is celebrating its 10th year of perpetuating hula and Hawaiian culture.

Cody Pueo Pata is kumu hula of Halau Hula ʻo Ka Malama Mahilani, based in Kahului. Founded in 2003, his halau seeks to preserve traditions passed on to him through his kumu hula and mentors. Pata has also received intensive training in the arts of chant, singing, haku mele, mo’olelo, lei making, kapa production, lau hala weaving and net (koko) making.

Pata is also a member of the Leo Kahoa steering committee of Huamakahikina, an international coalition of kumu hula that advocates for the pono of hula and seeks to preserve it.

Pata is also an award-winning recording artist of Ululoa Productions, and a sponsored artist of Kanileʻa ʻUkulele. Along with his own solo albums, he has been featured on 18 other recording projects.

Cody Pueo Pata (Cody Pueo Pata)

