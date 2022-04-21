Hawaii residents have mixed feelings on masks for travel as White House tries to reinstate mandate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Masks could be required on planes, in airports and on other public transportation soon if the Justice Department wins an appeal on a ruling by a federal judge that struck down the federal transportation mask mandate.

The appeal was requested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, the CDC released a statement that said in part that it is “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

Feelings varied Thursday morning at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“I’m not gonna wear my mask. I am taking a flight in a couple of weeks and I’m probably going to wear my mask on a longer flight, but for inter-island, I think I’m not going to wear it,” said traveler Miles Kim Hon.

Others say they are grateful that the federal agency is asking to bring masks back to public transit.

“It’s hard because I think I do believe that it’s your choice, but you know, for me, I think about the safety of my family first and the safety of my loved ones. So that’s why I wear a mask,” said Naomi Schubert, on her way out of Honolulu Thursday morning.

“I would prefer if other people are masked too, but you know, it’s your choice, I guess. I do think that people should still act safely, social distance, keep going out to a minimum and wash your hands, basic things like that.”

A recent poll conducted by the Associated Press before the mask mandate was struck down on Monday found that 56% of those surveyed favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks.

Just 24% were opposed and 20% who say they are neither in favor nor opposed.

