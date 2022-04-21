Tributes
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of setting elderly man on fire in Chinatown

Charles Burns, 29, was charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of promoting...
Charles Burns, 29, was charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of promoting a dangerous drug.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the man accused of setting an elderly man on fire at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

Charles Burns, 29, was charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of promoting a dangerous drug.

Surveillance video captured a man using a lighter to allegedly set fire to the victim’s clothes earlier this month. Officials said the 79-year-old suffered serious injuries.

Police arrest suspect who allegedly set elderly man’s shirt on fire in Chinatown

“Those who victimize our kupuna will be vigorously prosecuted,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said. “This brazen and heinous attack cannot go unpunished and we will be seeking the maximum prison term for Burns if he is convicted.”

If convicted, Burns faces up to 25 years in prison.

He remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. His bail is set at $500,000.

