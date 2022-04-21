Breezy trades, passing showers for the next several days

A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep breezy trades blowing for the next several days. Clouds will hitch a ride on the trades, with brief passing showers, especially during the nighttime and morning hours for windward and mauka areas. An upper trough will bring some high clouds over the state, with especially cloudy conditions for Aloha Friday, but shouldn’t have any other impact on our weather.

In surf, a new northwest swell generated by former Typhoon Malakas will peak tomorrow, with north shore waves of 7 to 10 feet possible. Another swell is possible Saturday, with advisory level waves possible for north shores. South shore surf is getting a small bump, with a larger swell possible with weekend. East shores will continue to get rough and choppy waves generated by the strong trades. A small craft advisory will remain posted all the way through Saturday afternoon for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

