Bellator returns to Hawaii for doubleheader action this weekend at the Blaisdell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s fight week in the islands.

Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii this weekend for Bellator 278 and 279 with multiple local fighters stepping into the cage, including the Bellator debut of Waianae’s own Yancy Medeiros.

“I’m just excited to give back to all my friends and family and fans man.” Medeiros told reporters. “I mean ever since I started fighting out of Hawaii, I’ve always just wanted to come back and give back to the fans.”

After being released by the UFC last year, Medeiros made it known publicly that he wanted to fight for Bellator in one of their upcoming Hawaii Cards and the local boy got his wish, signing a one-fight deal with the promotion, set to face Emmanuel Sanchez on Saturday.

It is a homecoming for Medeiros, however he will be fighting in a new environment, having never competed in the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

“When I was growing up, watching all of these MMA fights, the biggest ones were in the Blaisdell and I never got to fight in the Blaisdell.” Medeiros said. “You know April 23rd, it’s going to be my first time and I’m going to represent Hawaii to the fullest.”

Medeiros is one of ten fighters representing the 808 this weekend, a surreal feeling for all the local athletes that are looking to put on a show for the entire state.

“Yeah it puts eyes on the state of Hawaii and the athletes, it’s big.” Kai Kamaka III said.

It’s not normal to see so many local ties converging on one event, so the fighters know how special its is to go into battle along side their hanai brothers and sisters.

“One, maybe two guys that go on the card now I got five, six, seven guys that I know of and a lot of them is outreach Hawaiians and you know how we get together when war comes.” Medeiros said. “All the Hawaiians come in tight, so we’re all going to represent April 23rd and I’m happy to be fighting with my brothers and sisters.”

The Bellator doubleheader action gets going on Friday and Saturday.

