Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bellator returns to Hawaii for doubleheader action this weekend at the Blaisdell

It’s fight week in the islands.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s fight week in the islands.

Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii this weekend for Bellator 278 and 279 with multiple local fighters stepping into the cage, including the Bellator debut of Waianae’s own Yancy Medeiros.

“I’m just excited to give back to all my friends and family and fans man.” Medeiros told reporters. “I mean ever since I started fighting out of Hawaii, I’ve always just wanted to come back and give back to the fans.”

After being released by the UFC last year, Medeiros made it known publicly that he wanted to fight for Bellator in one of their upcoming Hawaii Cards and the local boy got his wish, signing a one-fight deal with the promotion, set to face Emmanuel Sanchez on Saturday.

It is a homecoming for Medeiros, however he will be fighting in a new environment, having never competed in the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

“When I was growing up, watching all of these MMA fights, the biggest ones were in the Blaisdell and I never got to fight in the Blaisdell.” Medeiros said. “You know April 23rd, it’s going to be my first time and I’m going to represent Hawaii to the fullest.”

Medeiros is one of ten fighters representing the 808 this weekend, a surreal feeling for all the local athletes that are looking to put on a show for the entire state.

“Yeah it puts eyes on the state of Hawaii and the athletes, it’s big.” Kai Kamaka III said.

It’s not normal to see so many local ties converging on one event, so the fighters know how special its is to go into battle along side their hanai brothers and sisters.

“One, maybe two guys that go on the card now I got five, six, seven guys that I know of and a lot of them is outreach Hawaiians and you know how we get together when war comes.” Medeiros said. “All the Hawaiians come in tight, so we’re all going to represent April 23rd and I’m happy to be fighting with my brothers and sisters.”

The Bellator doubleheader action gets going on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes
Piʻikea Lopes named 2022 Miss Aloha Hula in this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
Victim in gruesome beating death was suspect’s mother; bail set at $1M
Christopher MacLeod, Catherine MacLeod, and their children.
‘Shattered’ Maui family mourns beloved husband, father killed by alleged drunk driver
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Ready for the Merrie Monarch Festival? Here’s how to watch on air or online
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
As he eyes governor’s race, Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce

Latest News

It’s been nearly 500 days since Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane last saw action in the cag and...
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane makes anticipated return to action at Bellator 279 in Hawaii
It was the sights and sounds of football.
‘Bows football completes inaugural ‘Island Day’ Spring game under head coach Timmy Chang
Round three of the 2022 Lotte Championship wrapped up at the Hoakalei Country Club as Punahou’s...
Punahou’s Corpuz shoots even par in round three of 2022 LOTTE Championship
The University of Hawaii football team made their final preparations ahead of ‘Island Day’, a...
Rainbow Warriors football makes final preparations for ‘Island Day’ Spring Game