After-school ‘Satan club’ voted down by school board

Some parents brought forward the proposal after the school board allowed a Bible study group during school hours. (Source: WHP/CNN)
By WHP staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:30 AM HST
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - A proposed “Satan club” at a Pennsylvania school was voted down Tuesday.

A school board in York voted eight to one against approving the after-school program designed for children as young as 5.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder said it doesn’t support worshiping Satan or any religion but, rather, teaches rational and scientific ways of thinking.

Some parents reportedly asked for the program in response to the board green-lighting a Bible study group during school hours.

Hundreds of people showed up to protest.

Members from the Satanic Temple said the debate is far from over and said they’re considering legal action.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder says the school board does not have the authority to decide which religious organizations can hold after-school clubs.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

