Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

45-year-old pedestrian in critical condition following crash in Hauula

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. along Kamehameha Highway.
Authorities said the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. along Kamehameha Highway.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:11 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 45-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in Hauula early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. along Kamehameha Highway.

Officials said the man was crossing the highway when a 59-year-old driver, who was heading north on the roadway, was not able to stop in time and hit him. Police said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

HPD said the driver was uninjured and remained at the scene as paramedics arrived. The pedestrian was treated and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police said neither speed, alcohol nor drugs appear to be a contributing factor in the crash on the part of the driver. Officials said it is unknown if they are factors on the part of the 45-year-old pedestrian.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
19-year-old arrested for murder after woman fatally beaten in middle of Makaha roadway
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
As he eyes governor’s race, Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Prominent doctor connected to Kealoha scandal detained after conviction in drug trial

Latest News

A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.
Looking for a statement piece? Life-sized statue of Akebono up for auction
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall
A House Special Committee says it will require state Rep. Sharon Har to provide them with the...
Rep. Sharon Har will not face additional punishment following DUI acquittal
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Swift trade winds bring in more passing showers on Aloha Friday
Thomas Castro
Driver of truck involved in fatal Kauai hit-and-run turns himself over to police