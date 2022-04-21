45-year-old pedestrian in critical condition following crash in Hauula

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 45-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in Hauula early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. along Kamehameha Highway.

Officials said the man was crossing the highway when a 59-year-old driver, who was heading north on the roadway, was not able to stop in time and hit him. Police said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

HPD said the driver was uninjured and remained at the scene as paramedics arrived. The pedestrian was treated and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police said neither speed, alcohol nor drugs appear to be a contributing factor in the crash on the part of the driver. Officials said it is unknown if they are factors on the part of the 45-year-old pedestrian.

An investigation remains ongoing.

