Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:17 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
19-year-old arrested for murder after woman fatally beaten in middle of Makaha roadway
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
As he eyes governor’s race, Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Prominent doctor connected to Kealoha scandal detained after conviction in drug trial

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.
Looking for a statement piece? Life-sized statue of Akebono up for auction
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall
A House Special Committee says it will require state Rep. Sharon Har to provide them with the...
Rep. Sharon Har will not face additional punishment following DUI acquittal