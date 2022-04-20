Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes

A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.
A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.(MGN)
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:39 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE/Gray News) - A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.

According to downdetector.com, the spike in outage reports began around 2 p.m. EST.

The site had received more than 20,000 reports from customers at the peak of the outage. Outage reports appeared to decline as of 4:15 p.m.

The site also showed spikes in outage reports for major carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, but not nearly to the extent that Verizon users were reporting.

The situation has since been resolved, according to a spokesperson for Verizon.

“A fiber issue in the core of the network caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today. The issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual,” the spokesperson said.

Most of the outage reports came from the western half of the United States. The states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Colorado appeared to be the most affected.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
19-year-old arrested for murder after woman fatally beaten in middle of Makaha roadway
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
As he eyes governor’s race, Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Prominent doctor connected to Kealoha scandal detained after conviction in drug trial

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.
Looking for a statement piece? Life-sized statue of Akebono up for auction
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall
A House Special Committee says it will require state Rep. Sharon Har to provide them with the...
Rep. Sharon Har will not face additional punishment following DUI acquittal
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Swift trade winds bring in more passing showers on Aloha Friday