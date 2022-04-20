Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

VIDEO PLAYLIST: Sunrise goes ‘On the Road’ to Hilo for the Merrie Monarch Festival

Sunrise goes "On the Road" for the Merrie Monarch Festival.
Sunrise goes "On the Road" for the Merrie Monarch Festival.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:07 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:56 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is on the road this week for the Merrie Monarch Festival.

We’ll be highlighting the Merrie Monarch, but also exploring issues and what’s going on in the community on Hawaii Island.

Sunrise On the Road Hilo (April 22, 2022):

Sunrise On the Road Hilo (April 21, 2022):

Sunrise On the Road Hilo (April 20, 2022):

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPeek, 19, allegedly punched and stomped on his mother ― Michelle McPeek ― in the...
Police: Suspect in gruesome Makaha murder beat mother until she was ‘unrecognizable’
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
Here’s how to watch the Merrie Monarch Festival on air and online
Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes
Piʻikea Lopes named 2022 Miss Aloha Hula in this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival
Christopher MacLeod, Catherine MacLeod, and their children.
‘Shattered’ Maui family mourns beloved husband, father killed by alleged drunk driver
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall

Latest News

Kauai’s Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina’ala takes top honors at 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival
Kauai’s Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina’ala takes top honors at 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival
Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala - Wahine (2022 Hula ‘Auana)
Kauai’s Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina’ala takes top honors at 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival
Dozens of people gathered in front of Waianae Intermediate school to rally against bullying.
West Oahu community stands up against bullying after videos surface of assault on student
Honolulu Police Department
Police respond to apparent shooting in Waimanalo that left 19-year-old dead
“Hawai‘iʻs Songbird,” Lena Machado, was a huge fan of Latin music, its rhythms and...
WATCH: Every performance from ‘Auana night at the Merrie Monarch Festival