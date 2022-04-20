Tributes
State Senate confirms Holly Shikada as Hawaii’s new attorney general

Shikada is a 30-year veteran with the department and served in the Family Law and Education Divisions.(Office of the Governor)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Holly Shikada as Hawaii’s new attorney general.

Shikada succeeds Clare Connors who became the US Attorney for the District of Hawaii in December.

Prior to being nominated by Gov. David Ige for the position, Shikada served as the First Deputy of the Department of the Attorney General.

Shikada is a 30-year veteran with the department and served in the Family Law and Education Divisions. She started her legal career in private practice with the Fujiyama Duffy and Fujiyama law firm.

“While there are areas within the Department of Attorney General that need significant improvement, I believe that Ms. Shikada will work hard to address these issues with the remaining months left in her term,” said Sen. Karl Rhoads, chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

Her term will expire in December.

