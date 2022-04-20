Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Service member killed in training exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a gruesome beating death in Makaha late Tuesday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:18 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old service member died during a training exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

Officials did not elaborate on what went wrong. But they said Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler “became unresponsive” during training and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Fowler was assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One.

He was commissioned after graduating from the Naval Academy in May 2019, and joined the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit in January.

The unit is based in San Diego and “supports the fleet and joint force by clearing explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas” and “securing the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
19-year-old arrested for murder after woman fatally beaten in middle of Makaha roadway
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
As he eyes governor’s race, Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Prominent doctor connected to Kealoha scandal detained after conviction in drug trial

Latest News

A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.
Looking for a statement piece? Life-sized statue of Akebono up for auction
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall
A House Special Committee says it will require state Rep. Sharon Har to provide them with the...
Rep. Sharon Har will not face additional punishment following DUI acquittal
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Swift trade winds bring in more passing showers on Aloha Friday
Thomas Castro
Driver of truck involved in fatal Kauai hit-and-run turns himself over to police