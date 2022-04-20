Service member killed in training exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old service member died during a training exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

Officials did not elaborate on what went wrong. But they said Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler “became unresponsive” during training and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Fowler was assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One.

He was commissioned after graduating from the Naval Academy in May 2019, and joined the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit in January.

The unit is based in San Diego and “supports the fleet and joint force by clearing explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas” and “securing the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver.”

