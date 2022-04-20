As part of long-term monitoring program, DOH reviews Navy water samples

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the Navy’s tainted water crisis, the state Department of Health is now reviewing water samples from the first month of a long-term monitoring program at Pearl Harbor.

The interagency-approved flushing and sampling plan was created to ensure that water in the Navy distribution system remains safe to drink.

Investigators are looking for traces of more than 60 contaminants with final results expected in two to three weeks.

Over the two-year program, the state and Navy plan to test about 6,000 samples from more than half of the residences and facilities on the system.

