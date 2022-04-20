Tributes
Oahu welcomes 2 monk seal pups born just days apart on the North Shore

RN58 better known as Luana gave birth to her sixth pup last Thursday.
RN58 better known as Luana gave birth to her sixth pup last Thursday.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two monk seal pups were born last week on Oahu’s North Shore — and one of the births was caught on camera.

RN58 better known as Luana gave birth to her sixth pup last Thursday.

Lesley Macpherson of the DLNR Division of State Park and two volunteers witnessed the birth of PO5.

“As soon as its sac burst, the little one starting wiggling around,” Macpherson said. “The pup was 20-minutes old when it made it to the rock. Mom was on the other side vocalizing. The pup took three-long minutes to scale it.”

And just the day before, a seal known as RH92 gave birth to her first-ever pup, PO4.

With the birth of these new seals, officials urge the public to keep their distance to protect the mammals.

DLNR said that earlier this year three pups born on Oahu died of undetermined causes.

“It’s really important, especially during rearing and weaning, that people respect the boundaries set up to protect these seal pairs and to keep their dogs on leashes at all times,” said Ryan Jenkinson, Protected Species Program Lead for the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources.

DLNR, NOAA Fisheries and Hawaii Marine Animal Response said they will continue to actively monitor the moms and their pups for the next five to six weeks.

