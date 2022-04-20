Tributes
Hawaii reports 17 new COVID fatalities in past week

Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a gruesome beating death in Makaha late Tuesday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:28 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths over the past week.

The additional fatalities raise the state’s COVID death toll to 1,407.

Meanwhile, Hawaii also saw 1,736 new infections in the last seven days.

The total for new COVID infections does not include positives through at-home tests.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 245,035.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 2,743 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on April 13.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

