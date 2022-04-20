FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FBI agents have arrested a key witness in the case against accused crime boss Mike Miske.

Lindsey Kinney allegedly threatened a DLNR official and his family in a social media post in January after his boat was impounded at the Waianae Boat Harbor.

Two years ago, Kinney told Hawaii News Now that he turned down a request to kill Johnathan Fraser in 2016 — then months later Fraser vanished.

Kinney’s preliminary hearing is set for April 29.

