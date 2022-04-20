Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DOH to end free COVID testing, but some experts say it’s not the time to scale back

The state Department of Health said they are in the phase of moving from emergency response to disease management and will no longer provide free COVID testing.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:46 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said they are moving from emergency response to disease management when it comes to COVID and so will no longer be offering free testing.

From July 2021 toFebruary, DOH said they spent nearly $80 million on community testing. It also spent another $11 million on over-the counter tests for schools and to hand out across the state.

But the Health Department said it has run out of federal funding.

Because of this, Wednesday will be the last day for testing through Aloha Clear.

DOH said right now, demand for tests is low.

“Whereas, you know, the height of Omicron, was 11,000 to 12,000 people a day testing,” said DOH Spokesman Brooks Baehr. “So, the demand is down.”

Although there’s one less option for testing, Baehr said they’re looking toward managing COVID in a more traditional manner. “By people going to their health care provider, going to their doctor seeking advice,” said Baehr. “If they need a test, getting that test, and then taking it from there.”

Dr. Scott Miscovich, of Premier Medical Group, said with other variants out there — including the slightly more transmissible Omicron XE — people should err on the side of caution.

“I would say it’s probably coming at the wrong time because we are seeing increases across the eastern United States and pockets across the United States,” said Miscovich.

While the state is closing free testing sites, there are still other ways to get tested.

Starting Wednesday, the mobile lab at the airport will be open every day except Sundays. You can also order free tests from the federal government. Most pharmacies also have them in stock.

Pharmacist Cory Lehano, of Mauliola Pharmacy on Maui, said he’s seen an uptick in testing over the last week. “Just within, I would say, the past eight or nine days it has increased about 15%,” Lehano said.

He said they will continue to offer tests at no charge.

“We are one of a few partners that the county has enlisted to make sure that if in the event, there’s an immediate need for COVID-19 testing services,” said Lehano.

“We are available and ready to scale up at a moment’s notice.”

The state continues to rate “low” in transmissibility, according to the CDC. But experts caution that official COVID infection totals don’t include at-home tests, now the vast majority of positives.

“We have not advised that the governor implement any restrictions right now,” said Baehr. “Again, we’re in a pretty good place.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
19-year-old arrested for murder after woman fatally beaten in middle of Makaha roadway
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
As he eyes governor’s race, Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Prominent doctor connected to Kealoha scandal detained after conviction in drug trial

Latest News

A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.
Looking for a statement piece? Life-sized statue of Akebono up for auction
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall
A House Special Committee says it will require state Rep. Sharon Har to provide them with the...
Rep. Sharon Har will not face additional punishment following DUI acquittal
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Swift trade winds bring in more passing showers on Aloha Friday
Thomas Castro
Driver of truck involved in fatal Kauai hit-and-run turns himself over to police