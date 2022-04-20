City expands free COVID testing for Oahu residents amid continued demand

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:22 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As community demand continues, the city is expanding COVID testing options for Oahu residents.

Beginning Wednesday, the mobile testing lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be open every day of the week, except for Sundays. The lab was previously closed on Wednesdays.

Free testing will still be available for Oahu residents at Honolulu Hale on Fridays and at Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays. If a city holiday falls on one of the scheduled testing days, the site will be closed.

Those who want a test must pre-register on the city’s Lumisight website and get a QR code.

The city’s expansion in COVID testing comes as the state Department of Health will end free testing through Aloha Clear on Wednesday.

The state said it spent millions of dollars of federal funds each month to provide free testing to the community and that funding has dried up.

The Health Department pointed out that free at-home tests and over-the-counter tests for purchase are widely available.

Furthermore, health officials urge anyone who is feeling sick to contact their doctor and arrange to get a test that is covered by insurance.

To find a COVID-19 testing site on Oahu near you, click here.

