Breezy trade wind weather all week and weekend long

Slightly wetter weather for the next two days along with the windy conditions.
Hawaii can expect strong trade wind weather to last thru this week into the weekend.
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:44 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather will keep things cool and breezy thru the weekend; A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands keeps the trade fan blowing. Windward and mountain will be continuously on the move, especially during the overnight to early morning hours. A few of the stronger showers will drift into leeward areas. An upper trough will bring high clouds over the region through the week. An upper level low will develop just west of Kauai brining showers to the western side of the state tomorrow and Friday

A larger, longer period northwest swell from what was once Typhoon Malakas bring waves to the north and west shores will peak tonight into tomorrow. Surf will gradually lower with the next moderate size north northwest swell will arriving this weekend. A new south swell is forecast to arrive sometime Friday night into Saturday. This will pick south surf back up to those recently higher, more seasonable heights early next week.

