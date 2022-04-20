Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Association gala

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., on April 14, 2022.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WILL WEISSERT
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:48 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner, the first time a sitting president will be at the event since Barack Obama in 2016.

The organization said in a tweet that it was pleased to host Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the dinner April 30 that will honor the First Amendment.

Donald Trump opted to skip the event when he was president, and it was canceled in 2020 and last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” is serving as the event’s entertainer. In 2018, Michelle Wolf’s biting, after-dinner comedy routine grabbed headlines, even in Trump’s absence.

After the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington earlier this month, some of those who attended, including Cabinet members, other administration officials and members of Congress tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge of cases around the nation’s capital.

Capacity for the upcoming dinner is more than 2,600 and the event is fully booked.

Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, suggested last weekend that the correspondents’ dinner should move forward. He told “Fox News Sunday” that “we are at the point in this pandemic” where “I think we can gather safely.”

“I don’t think events like that need to be canceled,” Jha said. “I think, if people put in good safeguards, they can make it substantially safer, make sure people are vaccinated, make sure you have testing, improve ventilation.”

The association is requiring that everyone who attends the dinner must be fully vaccinated, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and produce a negative result from a rapid COVID-19 test taken earlier in the day.

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions. If it determines a mandate is necessary, the DOJ will appeal. (CNN, TWITTER/@BEN_DIETD, JENNY MANGELSEN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested again on Hawaii Island.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for allegedly throwing chair at woman’s head
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was seen being beaten to death in Makaha.
19-year-old arrested for murder after woman fatally beaten in middle of Makaha roadway
Lindsey Kinney
FBI arrests key witness in case against accused crime boss Mike Miske
As he considers a run for the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is facing increasing...
As he eyes governor’s race, Kahele confronted by past allegations of threats stemming from divorce
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Prominent doctor connected to Kealoha scandal detained after conviction in drug trial

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
A new home is needed for a life-sized statue of sumo wrestling champion Akebono.
Looking for a statement piece? Life-sized statue of Akebono up for auction
Honolulu Hale
FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall
A House Special Committee says it will require state Rep. Sharon Har to provide them with the...
Rep. Sharon Har will not face additional punishment following DUI acquittal
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Swift trade winds bring in more passing showers on Aloha Friday