Officials identify 21-year-old man killed in crash near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the entrance of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the entrance of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.(Clarissa Pua)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials have identified the motorcyclist who died Tuesday morning following a crash near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Authorities said 21-year-old Seth White collided with an SUV at the intersection of Highway 11 and the entrance to the park just before 8 a.m.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was heading north towards Hilo, when he crashed into an SUV that was turning left into the park. The 65-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not injured in the crash.

Hawaii County police closed the the highway in both directions for several hours. The roadway has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story will be updated.

