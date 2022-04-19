Tributes
Toddler pricked by dirty needle found on changing table in public bathroom

Hannah Jett said she was changing her 2-year-old son’s diaper at a gas station when she heard her son say “ouchie” and then hold out a needle in his hand. (WOIO)
By Hannah Catlett and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:42 AM HST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A toddler in Ohio was pricked by a dirty needle left in a public bathroom.

The child was on the changing table when it happened.

Hannah Jett said she was changing her 2-year-old son Deacon’s diaper at a Speedway gas station when she heard her son say “ouchie” and then hold out a needle in his hand.

Deacon’s hand had been punctured, and he was bleeding.

“I see blood, it was just terrible,” Jett said. “I work in healthcare, so I knew that you need to make it bleed and then wash it with soap and water.”

Jett took her son and the needle to the hospital to be tested for infectious diseases like HIV and hepatitis. Thankfully, Deacon’s results came back negative, but he will have to undergo the testing several more times.

“It’s just so nerve-racking because I’m just like terrified. Sometimes they don’t test positive right away. So, he’s gonna have to get blood tests in three months and six months as well,” Jett said.

Jett thinks the needle was hidden in a compartment where the sanitary napkins go.

“I think the needle was stowed in there, and he must have just grabbed it whenever I was putting the diaper on,” she said. “That’s some place you would never check either.”

Jett is also upset because she claims officials don’t really seem to care about what happened.

Jett says she called Akron police last week, and the department told her to come down in person to file a report. When she got there, however, she says the officer on duty didn’t take a report and told her it wasn’t a police matter.

Jett also called the health department. A spokesperson told WOIO that Jett’s report should have triggered an inspector to go to Safeway and investigate, but that didn’t happen.

When WOIO contacted the health department, they sent an inspector to the gas station.

Jett wonders if bathroom drug use is just so common that it’s not taken seriously.

WOIO reached out to Speedway to find out whether it had taken any action at the store where the incident happened.

A spokesperson for Speedway’s parent company, 7-Eleven, Inc., responded, saying, “The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. We are deeply concerned about this incident and have been in contact with the customer impacted. The restroom has been thoroughly sanitized.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

