A real-life Aquaman is among those credited with saving a teen surfer’s life

A teenage surfer is thanking the first responders who saved his life at Tonggs surf break off Diamond Head last year. Among them: a real-life Aquaman.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:48 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teenage surfer is thanking the first responders who saved his life at Tonggs surf break off Diamond Head last year. Among them: a real-life Aquaman.

Kekoa Kekumano, who played the teen version of Jason Momoa’s character in the movie “Aquaman,” was one of the lifeguards who saved Kai Keuning after a canoe hit him while surfing, critically injuring him back in July 2021.

Keuning was with his uncle Ethan Won at the time. His uncle began performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation before Kekumano took over.

Paramedics brought Keuning to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition, where he recovered.

Last week Thursday, Keuning reunited with Kekumano and the other lifeguards and paramedics who rescued him.

In addition to “Aquaman,” Kekumano also starred in “White Lotus” and had a recurring role on “Hawaii Five-0.”

Meanwhile, Keuning said he plans to get back to surfing in the future — but for now, he’s enjoying having his new driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

