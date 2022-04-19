HPD investigating rash of violent robberies, many involving firearms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a rash of violent robberies that happened across the island over Easter weekend.

Law enforcement sources confirm the vast majority of the suspects involved were armed with guns.

One of the most recent crimes happened at a Waikiki bus stop at the corner of Paoakalani and Kuhio about 5 a.m. Monday. That’s where a 50-year-old man was held at gunpoint, beaten and robbed.

A neighbor gave HNN a picture of the victim taken shortly after the attack. Blood could be seen dripping down the side of his face.

“He came out to this corner over here to take the bus so he could go to work,” said Al Hawat. “The guy came up to him with the gun like this and said give me your bag right now.”

That’s when he says a scuffle broke out.

“And then before you know it bam! He got hit,” Hawat said.

The gunman got away with $10 and a cell phone, HNN has learned.

It’s one of at least four violent armed robberies across Oahu in the past 36 hours.

The first happened just before 10 a.m. on Easter outside the restrooms at Haleiwa Beach Park.

Law enforcement sources say a 62-year-old New Mexico man was attacked by a woman with a machete who was after his bag. The victim suffered a gash to his leg.

In Aiea, a 53-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint while sitting in his SUV across from Newtown Park. It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Three hours later, in Keaaumoku, sources say two men visiting from New York were attacked by a pair of masked gunman as they walked down the sidewalk outside the Walmart.

Robert Finley, chair of the Waikiki Neighborhood Board, says violent crime has been top of mind for residents. He says while arrests are being made, many times suspects aren’t convicted.

“You need to set the example. If you do the crime, you need to do the time,” he said.

“You hate having to walk looking over your shoulder,” added Barbara Corley.

Corley moved to mainland after living in Hawaii more than three decades.

The former public defender is back visiting and said it’s sad seeing how things have changed.

“There are so many homeless people everywhere. And there’s such a lack of affordable housing,” Corley said. “Cost here is one of the reasons we moved.

“It’s really put a tarnish on it for us. And I think that next year we might not come back.”

